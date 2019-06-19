On this day in Alabama history: UAB Heart and Vascular Center was dedicated

June 19, 2006

The UAB Heart and Vascular Center – the largest of its kind in the Southeast – was dedicated June 19, 2006. UAB in 2018 was ranked by U.S. News & World Report among the nation’s top 20 healthcare providers for cardiology and heart surgery, providing the full spectrum of cardiovascular care. The 55,000-square-foot facility for the diagnosis and nonsurgical treatment of heart and vascular diseases is on the sixth floor of the UAB North Pavilion in Birmingham. The center has 13 clinical rooms and 26 patient rooms to serve 60 patients each day. The $33 million facility uses advanced 3-D imaging equipment to plan and perform minimally invasive procedures. UAB cardiologists and staff provide cardiac care for coronary artery disease, congestive heart failure, rhythm disturbances, diseased valves and other heart and vessel diseases.

