Scott Martin: More strong storms possible for Alabama today

Once the rain and thunderstorms die off or move out this morning, we should see a little time of mostly quiet weather until more showers and thunderstorms form during the afternoon and evening. Much of Alabama has been placed in a marginal risk for severe storms today and tonight, with a portion of eastern Alabama in a slight risk. We could see hail up to golf-ball size in diameter, along with damaging winds up to 60 mph with any severe storms that may develop, especially in the slight-risk locations. The window for stronger to severe storms will be from noon to 11 p.m. Highs will be in the mid-80s to the lower 90s.

Ridging really starts to build over the southeastern parts of the country, and that will bring warmer and more moist air into Alabama. A few scattered showers will be possible during the heating of the day, but should quickly die off around or just after sunset. Highs will be in the lower to mid-90s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: High pressure will be set up over the Big Bend area of the Florida coastline, which will pump more warm and humid air up into Alabama on Saturday. There will be scattered showers and storms mainly east of the I-65 corridor, while it stays dry west of that. Highs will be in the low to mid-90s. The high stays in place on Sunday, which will continue a small chance of scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s for most.

FIRST HALF OF NEXT WEEK: A system that will start Monday out to our west will move through Alabama later in the day and through the day Tuesday, bringing us an increased risk of showers and thunderstorms. Monday’s highs will be in the upper 80s to the mid-90s, dropping into the mid-80s to the lower 90s on Tuesday. Wednesday looks to be much drier as high pressure will be off to our west. A few isolated afternoon showers are possible, with highs reaching the upper 80s to the lower 90s.

BEACH FORECAST CENTER: Get the latest weather and rip current forecasts for the beaches from Fort Morgan to Panama City on our Beach Forecast Center page. There, you can select the forecast of the region you are interested in.

WEATHERBRAINS: You can listen to our weekly 90-minute netcast any time on the web at WeatherBrains.com or on iTunes, Stitcher or Spotify. This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including the meteorologists at ABC 33/40.

For more weather news and information from James Spann, Scott Martin and other members of the James Spann team, visit AlabamaWx.