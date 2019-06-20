Summer starts at the Chilton County Peach Festival in Can’t Miss Alabama

This weekend, experience Southern hospitality in Alabama at its finest.

Chilton County Peach Festival

More than 10,000 people will celebrate the annual Chilton County Peach Festival June 22-29. Events include a rodeo, peach run, cookoff, pageant, a parade, an auction, a car show, fireworks, art exhibitions, children’s activities and the Peach Jam Festival. On Friday, Music in the Park will feature headliners the Blackbird Pickers from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. For the complete schedule, follow this link. Admission is free. Email [email protected] for more information.

The Chilton County Peach Festival wil feature a variety of entertainment including the Peach Jam Festival. (Contributed)

Alabama Theatre

Moviegoers will enjoy a variety of classic hits through Sunday, Aug. 11, at the Alabama Theatre. Enjoy your favorite movie on the big screen with everything from “Grease Sing-Along” to “Top Gun” to “The Sound of Music” to “The Wizard of Oz.” Admission is $9. View the complete schedule. Tickets are online.

Auburn Food and Wine Festival

Experience the inaugural Auburn Food and Wine Festival Saturday, June 22, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sample more than 150 wines from around the world including local breweries and mixologists. Enjoy food from 20 local restaurants with a selection of beer and spirits. The featured entertainers are Graham Harper and the Ben Sutton Band. The fundraiser will benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Lee County. Attendees must be 21 and older. Admission tickets are $105 and food-only tickets are $55. The festival will be held at Twenty-One Acres, 5505 Wire Road in Auburn.

Birmingham Legion vs. Hartford Athletic

Enjoy a soccer match at the BBVA Compass Field on the campus of the University of Alabama at Birmingham. The Birmingham Legion will play the Hartford Athletic Saturday, June 22, at 7 p.m. General admission is $15 to $35. Food trucks and other vendors will be available. The venue is at 900 11th St. S.

An Evening with Kenny G

Saxophonist Kenneth Bruce Gorelick, better known as Kenny G, will perform Friday, June 21, at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex. The Grammy-award winner will entertain from a variety of genres including adult contemporary, R&B, pop, Latin, smooth jazz and easy listening. He has sold more than 75 million records worldwide. “Brazilian Nights” is his newest album. Tickets are online.

Virginia Samford Theatre

Enjoy the musical “Always…Patsy Cline” through Sunday, June 30, at the Virginia Samford Theatre. The performance is based on Patsy Cline’s friendship with Louise Seger, who was one of her biggest fans. Many of Cline’s hit songs will be included in the musical: “Crazy,” “I Fall to Pieces,” “Sweet Dreams” and “Walking After Midnight.” Showtimes are Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are online. To learn more about the production, visit www.virginiasamfordtheatre.org. Virginia Samford is at 1116 26th St. S.

Red Mountain Theatre Company presents ‘My Fair Lady’

“My Fair Lady” is underway through Sunday, June 30, at the Dorothy Jemison Day Theater. With the help of Professor Henry Higgins, Eliza Doolittle’s life is transformed from a cockney working-class girl to a member of high society. See how the unlikely pair develops a bond. The musical won six Tony Awards. The venue is the Dorothy Jemison Day Theater. Showtimes are Tuesday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets start at $20.

The Market at Pepper Place

Shipt and Les Dames d’Escoffier, Birmingham are offering weekly cooking demonstrations at The Market at Pepper Place through Oct. 5. Demonstrations from Urban Cookhouse are set for Saturday, June 22. View the 2019 schedule here. Pepper Place is a certified Alabama farmers market where you will find goods grown, raised and made in Alabama. Link to this page for questions and information. The venue is at 2829 Second Ave. S.

Previous cooking demonstration featured at The Market at Pepper Place.. (Hannah Beasley)

Jazz in the Park

Jazz in the Park will feature Pedro Moore and Buff Dillard Sunday, June 23, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at DeBardeleben Park. Throughout the year, Jazz in the Park will be featured in a variety of community parks including Adamsville, Alabaster, Bessemer, Birmingham, Brent, Brighton, Fairfield, Helena, Hoover, Huntsville, Jasper, Lipscomb, Marion, Midfield, Prattville and Tuscaloosa, and will conclude on Sunday, Oct. 13, in Mountain Brook. Visit www.magiccitysmoothjazz.com or call 205-616-1735 for more information.

Birmingham Zoo

Enjoy a fantastic evening at Zoo, Brews Saturday, June 22, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Specialty drinks from 37 breweries will be available with more than 100 beers from across the state and the Southeast. Complementing the experience is music, lawn games, animal greetings, walkabouts, unlimited train rides and barbecue. Race fans will see a Talladega Superspeedway pace car. View the complete list of participating breweries. Tickets are online.

Bellingrath Gardens and Home

See what’s blooming on 65 acres at Bellingrath Gardens and Home through June 30. Enjoy fragrant allamanda, angelonia, begonias, caladiums, cape jasmine, coleus, crape myrtle, crotons, dragon wing begonias, firecracker cuphea, frangipani, hydrangeas, gardenias, milkweed, morning glory bush, pentas, roses, shrimp plants, salvias, Southern magnolia, spiral ginger, star flower, sunpatiens, tropical hibiscus and zinnias. For hours and ticket information, visit www.bellingrath.org. Donations are welcomed. Bellingrath is at 12401 Bellingrath Gardens Road in Theodore.

Thursday Night Live at The Pizitz

Enjoy great music and food with Sarah Green Thursday, June 20, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at The Pizitz downtown. Performances are underway in The Courtyard every Thursday until the end of summer. Get two hours of free parking on the corner of First Avenue North and 18th Street North. Call 205-214-9999 or follow the event on Facebook. The Pizitz is at 1821 Second Ave. N.