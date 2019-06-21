Chili Burger and Slaw Dog on list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die

Sometimes messiness is a measure of deliciousness.

Big Spring Café in Huntsville knows this. The sign on the restaurant proclaims it as “home of the greasy burger.”

It comes as no surprise, then, that the Big Spring Café dish to make the Alabama Tourism Department’s list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die ranks high on the messy meter.

The Chili Burger and Slaw Dog are not for refined dining. Napkins are definitely necessary.

Chili Burger and Slaw Dog at Big Spring Cafe one of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.