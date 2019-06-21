On this day in Alabama history: Pastor Chris Hodges of Church of the Highlands was born

June 21, 1964

Chris Hodges, senior pastor and founder of Church of the Highlands in Birmingham, Alabama, was born on this day. About 52,000 people weekly attend Church of the Highlands, the state’s largest church and the second-largest worship institution in the U.S. Hodges founded the church in 2001 with a core group of 34 people. Church at the Highlands has 22 campuses across Alabama, each receiving a video feed from the Grants Mill campus off Interstate 459. Hodges founded the Association of Related Churches, which has launched hundreds of churches nationwide. He also founded Grow, a program that specializes in training and resourcing pastors and churches to help them break barriers and reach their growth potential. Hodges and his wife, Tammy, have five children and live in Birmingham. He speaks at conferences worldwide.

