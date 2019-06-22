Recipe: Brown Sugar Peach Sauce

In the nearly 10 years I’ve been blogging, one of the things I’ve learned is that busy families are growing more and more challenged to sit down to share a meal. We’re headed in so many different directions, it’s nearly impossible for some folks.

That’s what I love about the weekend. For us, Sundays give us an opportunity to slow down a bit and we almost always have dinner on Sunday evening. But after working all week, taking care of the weekend chores and prepping for the week ahead, I still don’t have tons of time to prep a huge meal.

Relying on the convenience and affordability of products like canned fruits (I use Libby’s) means I can turn out amazing desserts, like this Brown Sugar Peach Sauce, and have more time to spend with my family.

In less than 10 minutes, I can make a super delicious warm peach sauce that is perfect served over ice cream, pound cake, bread pudding, pancakes, waffles, you name it. The warm flavors of peaches, brown sugar and cinnamon are the perfect quick and easy way to dress up any store-bought dessert – making you look like a kitchen pro without a lot of hassle.

Y’all. This is so good. I can literally stand at the stove and eat it with a spoon.

Brown Sugar Peach Sauce

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook Time: 5 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients

1 (15-ounce) can Libby’s® Yellow Cling Peach Slices in Fruit Juice drained, with 2 tablespoons of juice reserved

1/4 cup unsalted butter

1/4 cup firmly packed light brown sugar

Pinch of salt

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Instructions

In a small saucepan, melt the butter and brown sugar together.

Add the 2 tablespoons of reserved peach juice and mix well.

Cook over medium low heat until the sugar has dissolved.

It may seem like the sauce won’t come together, but it will.

Just keep stirring.

Remove from the heat and stir in the salt, vanilla and cinnamon.

Mix well to combine.

Add peaches and stir gently.

Serve warm over ice cream, pound cake, etc.

This recipe originally appeared on SouthernBite.com. For more great recipes, visit the website or check out ”The Southern Bite Cookbook.”