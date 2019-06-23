On this day in Alabama history: Baseball player Tim Anderson was born

June 23, 1934

Baseball great Tim Anderson was born in Tuscaloosa on June 23, 1993. Anderson played Little League as a kid, but dropped the sport until his junior year at Hillcrest High School in Tuscaloosa. As a senior, Anderson played infield for the Patriots and batted .420. After graduation, he played at East Central Community College in Decatur, Mississippi. In his second season, Anderson had a breakout year and led junior college players with a .495 batting average. He was named to the National Junior College Athletic Association’s Division II All-America Team and won a scholarship to play Blazers baseball at UAB. In 2013, Anderson was selected by the Chicago White Sox during the first round of the Major League Baseball draft. He accepted a $2.164 million bonus. Anderson’s time in the minors included playing shortstop for the Birmingham barons in 2014 and 2015. As the No. 2 overall prospect for the White Sox in 2015, Anderson was invited to spring training and made his major league debut in 2016. Before the 2017 season, the White Sox signed Anderson to a six-year, $25 million contract.

Tim Anderson of the Chicago White Sox. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

