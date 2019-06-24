James Spann: Storms forming over east Alabama

RADAR CHECK: Showers and strong thunderstorms are forming over northeast Alabama this afternoon, mostly east of I-65 and north of I-20. Heavier storms are producing gusty winds and frequent lightning as they move eastward. The Storm Prediction Center maintains a slight risk (level 1 out of 5) of severe thunderstorms for northeast Alabama through the evening.

Thunderstorms will end later tonight as they move into Georgia. Away from the storms, we have a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures mostly in the 85- to 90-degree range across the state.

REST OF THE WEEK: Tuesday should be relatively dry over the northern half of the state, with only isolated afternoon showers. A few stronger storms are possible over south Alabama Tuesday afternoon, where the SPC has a marginal risk defined for areas south of a line from Eutaw to Fort Deposit to Abbeville.

Otherwise, Tuesday will be hot and humid, with a high close to 90 degrees. Wednesday through Friday we expect fairly routine summer weather, with partly sunny days and scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be mostly between 87 and 90, right at seasonal averages.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Look for a mix of sun and clouds Saturday and Sunday with potential for random, scattered showers and thunderstorms both days. They will be mostly between 2 and 10 p.m., and odds of any one spot getting wet will be in the 40% to 50% range. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

NEXT WEEK: We will go with a persistence forecast as we approach the Fourth of July — each day, look for the usual risk of pop-up, random thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours; otherwise, partly sunny days and fair nights. Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s.

TROPICS: All remains very quiet across the Atlantic basin, and tropical storm formation is not expected this week.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

WEATHER BRAINS: You can listen to our weekly 90-minute show any time on your favorite podcast app. This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including the meteorologists at ABC 33/40.

CONNECT: You can find me on the major social networks:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Pinterest

Snapchat: spannwx

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.