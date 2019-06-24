James Spann: Strong storms possible in Alabama later today

James Spann has the forecast for the beginning of the Alabama work week from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

EYES ON THE RADAR: It is a humid Monday morning across Alabama, and radar shows another mesoscale convective system north and west of our state over middle Tennessee, Mississippi and Louisiana. These storms should weaken in coming hours as they creep into the western part of our state. But this afternoon new showers and storms will form, and they could be fairly strong. The Storm Prediction Center has a slight risk of severe thunderstorms (level 2 of 5) defined this afternoon for the northeast part of the state, with a marginal risk (level 1 of 5) down to Florence, Tuscaloosa, Montgomery and Eufaula.

Storms over north and east Alabama could produce strong, gusty winds and some small hail this afternoon and early tonight. But the thunderstorms will be scattered in nature, and there will be places that don’t see a drop of rain today. Otherwise, look for a mix of sun and clouds today with a high in the mid to upper 80s.

REST OF THE WEEK: Tuesday will be drier; any showers and storms will be widely spaced, and the high will be close to 90 with a partly sunny sky. Then, moisture levels rise again for the rest of the week and we will forecast random, scattered showers and thunderstorms Wednesday through Friday. They will be most active during the afternoon and evening hours, and odds of any one spot getting wet will be in the 40% to 50% range. The sun will be out at times, and highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: It will be warm and very humid Saturday and Sunday with scattered showers and thunderstorms both days. There’s no way of knowing in advance exactly when and where the storms pop up, but most of them will come between 2 and 10 p.m. There will be intervals of sunshine, and look for highs between 86 and 90 degrees both days.

NEXT WEEK: For now we are looking at some fairly typical summer weather as July begins — partly sunny, hot, humid days with the daily chance of scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be around 90, with lows in the low 70s.

TROPICS: All remains very quiet across the Atlantic basin, and tropical storm formation is not expected this week.

ON THIS DATE IN 1975: An Eastern Airlines Boeing 727 crashed at JFK airport in New York City. Of the 124 people on board the aircraft, 113 died. Researcher Theodore Fujita studied the incident and discovered that a microburst caused the crash. His research led to improved air safety. The tower never experienced the microburst, which was held back by a sea-breeze front. The plane crashed 2,400 feet short of the runway.

