On this day in Alabama history: 2006 Shelby County time capsule was buried

June 24, 2006

A Shelby County time capsule was buried on this day under a cornerstone at the Shelby County Courthouse in Columbiana. The previous time capsule, which was buried in 1906, suffered from moisture damage. The new time capsule was given a state-of-the-art moisture barrier to protect its contents from the elements. Probate Judge Patricia Yeager Fuhrmeister and representatives from the Shelby County Masonic Lodge carried out the ceremony. Items in the capsule included modern coins, postcards, a Bible, a bronze medal of President George W. Bush and more.

Shelby County Courthouse, Columbiana, 1993. (Photography by Jet Loew, Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division) Shelby County Courthouse, Columbiana, 2018. (Farrargirl, Wikipedia)

