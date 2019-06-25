James Spann: Afternoon storms mainly over south Alabama today

James Spann has the Alabama forecast for Tuesday and a look at the days ahead from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

HOT, MUGGY DAY AHEAD: Look for a high around 90 degrees this afternoon with a partly sunny sky; any shower later today over the northern half of the state should be pretty isolated. Scattered afternoon thunderstorms are a bit more likely over the southern half of the state; the Storm Prediction Center has a marginal risk (level 1 of 5) defined for areas south of a line from near Eutaw to Fort Deposit to Abbeville.

Where storms develop over south Alabama they could produce gusty winds and some small hail. Scattered storms will end once the sun goes down tonight.

REST OF THE WEEK: Fairly routine summer weather is the story Wednesday through Friday — hot and humid with the risk of a few widely scattered showers or thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours; partly sunny days, fair nights and highs mostly in the low 90s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: We will mention the risk of random, scattered showers and storms Saturday and Sunday, generally between 2 and 10 p.m. The odds of any one spot getting wet both days will be in the 30% to 40% range, and afternoon highs will be in the 88- to 91-degree range. Otherwise, look for partly sunny days and fair nights, just what you expect at the end of June in Alabama.

NEXT WEEK: We will roll with a persistence forecast for the Fourth of July week — partly sunny, hot, humid days with scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms daily. Highs will be mostly in the low 90s.

AFRICAN DUST: The Saharan Air Layer has moved up into much of Alabama and Mississippi, and made for a great sunset last night and sunrise this morning. The highest dust concentration will slowly shift west of Alabama in coming days.

ON THIS DATE IN 1957: Hurricane Audrey moved northward, slowly strengthening until June 26. At that time, a strong upper-level trough led to its acceleration and the hurricane deepened rapidly on its final approach to the Texas-Louisiana border. Audrey became the strongest hurricane on record for June upon landfall, as it reached category four strength. Its acceleration was unanticipated, and despite hurricane warnings in place, 418 people perished in the storm, mainly across southwest Louisiana.

