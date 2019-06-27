Alabama Power Foundation releases 2018 annual report

The Alabama Power Foundation has released its 2018 annual report highlighting the people and organizations spreading good across Alabama.

The second installment of “Stories from the Field” features organizations and initiatives the foundation supported in 2018: The Literacy Council of Central Alabama, the city of Ozark community pool, the Tuscaloosa Police Athletic League, the Alabama Shakespeare Festival, the Nature Conservancy, the Alabama Power Service Organization and the Alabama Power Energizers.

“There is no better measure of success for us than the success of the organizations we support,” said Myla Calhoun, president of the Alabama Power Foundation. “We hope that through these stories, we can provide a glimpse into the people behind the organizations that are transforming communities throughout the state.”

Each week over the next several weeks, Alabama NewsCenter will highlight the organizations profiled in Stories from the Field.

Created in 1989 with funds donated by shareholders, the Alabama Power Foundation has supported Alabama communities, educational institutions and nonprofits with non-ratepayer dollars through more than 20,000 grant and scholarship awards. In 2018, the foundation gave more than $12 million to nonprofit organizations and educational institutions.

In addition to financial giving, the foundation supports the Alabama Power Service Organization (APSO), an employee-led volunteer group, and the Alabama Power Energizers, a volunteer group made up of Alabama Power retirees. Last year alone, APSO and Energizers together volunteered more than 80,000 hours in communities throughout the state.

The Alabama Power Foundation supports Alabama’s communities in a number of ways. The annual Elevate conference, which is today and tomorrow in Birmingham, hosts the organizations featured in the annual report and many others from across the state in an effort to continue to find new ways to elevate Alabama. For more on the Alabama Power Foundation and Stories from the Field, visit https://annualreport2018.powerofgood.com/.