James Spann: Hot, humid weather for Alabama with scattered storms

TIS THE SEASON: Alabama’s weather won’t change much through the weekend. Look for the typical summer weather — hot, humid days with a mix of sun and clouds, and scattered, random showers and thunderstorms. Most of the storms will come during the afternoon and evening hours, although a late-night or morning shower can’t be ruled out. There’s no way of knowing in advance when and where the storms fire up; you just have to keep a close eye on radar trends if you have something planned outside. Afternoon highs will be in the 88- to 92-degree range today through Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: Things won’t change much as we approach the Fourth of July. There will be day-to-day variations in the coverage and placement of scattered showers and storms, but not much way of resolving those changes days in advance since they are determined by small-scale boundaries and upper-air features. So we will roll with a persistence forecast next week — partly sunny days, fair nights and the daily round of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Most of the storms will come from about 2 until 10 p.m., but not all of them. Highs will be generally in the low 90s.

HIT AND MISS: Here is a great example of the hit-and-miss nature of summer storms in Alabama. On Thursday in the Birmingham area, our Skywatcher in Hueytown (John Talbot) measured 2.29 inches, but, just a few miles away, the Skywatcher in Mountain Brook (Alston Keith) measured nothing.

ON THIS DATE IN 1975: Lightning strikes Lee Trevino and two other golfers at the Western Open golf tournament in Oak Brook, Illinois.

