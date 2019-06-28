On this day in Alabama history: Jimmy Hitchcock was born

June 28, 1911

Jimmy Hitchcock of major league baseball and Auburn fame was born in Inverness, Alabama, on this day. Hitchcock was known as the “Phantom of Union Springs” and earned three varsity football letters at Auburn University as a quarterback, running back and punter. He also lettered in baseball, where he earned All-American honors. Hitchcock played baseball professionally for seven years, including shortstop for the Boston Bees, which later became the Atlanta Braves. Hitchcock would return to Auburn as its head baseball coach and an assistant football coach, and was also named to the Auburn board of trustees. During his tenure on the board, Auburn hired legendary football coach Ralph “Shug” Jordan. Auburn’s baseball facility, Hitchcock Field at Plainsman Park, is named after Jimmy and his brother Billy.

