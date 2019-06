June 30, 1991

Guns N’ Roses performed a concert on this day at the Birmingham Race Course. About 40,000 fans came to the show. Technical difficulties interrupted the show several times, but it ultimately went on. The band played now-classic hit songs such as “Welcome to the Jungle,” “Nightrain,” “November Rain,” “Estranged” and “Sweet Child O’ Mine” among many others. The band ended up performing three encores.

Learn more at Bhamwiki.

Gilbert Clarke, Matt Sorum, Duff McKagan, Slash and Steven Adler of Guns N’ Roses during the 27th Annual Rock And Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Public Hall on April 14, 2012 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

For more on Alabama’s Bicentennial, visit Alabama 200.