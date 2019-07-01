James Spann: More hit-and-miss storms for Alabama this afternoon

James Spann has the Alabama forecast for Monday and the week ahead from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

CLASSIC SUMMER PATTERN CONTINUES THIS WEEK: This is a new day, but we have an old forecast to deliver. We start the day with a mostly sunny sky this morning, but during the afternoon and evening, random, scattered showers and thunderstorms will form in the moist, unstable air mass. Most of them will come from 1 until 9 p.m., and odds of any one spot getting wet are around 30%. The high will be in the 89- to 92-degree range for most communities.

REST OF THE WEEK: No real change through Friday. Look for hot, humid days with a mix of sun and clouds and the risk of a passing afternoon shower or storm in spots. Colder air aloft could mean afternoon storms will be a little more numerous by Thursday and Friday, but the overall idea remains the same. The chance of any one place seeing rain will be in the 30% to 40% range, with highs in the low 90s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: The primary jet stream will remain well to the north, and we will roll with a persistence forecast — partly sunny days, fair nights and scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Highs will remain generally in the low 90s.

NEXT WEEK: There’s no sign of any real change; our routine summer weather will continue through the week. Expect highs in the low 90s, with a few showers and storms in scattered spots during the peak of the daytime heating process.

TROPICS: The Atlantic basin remains very quiet, and tropical storm formation is not expected this week.

RAIN UPDATE: Birmingham’s rain total for the year is 28.94 inches, right at normal levels for July 1. The surplus is 0.59 inch. Tuscaloosa’s total for the year is 30.71 inches, while Anniston is at 31.87 inches.

ON THIS DATE IN 2002: San Antonio, Texas, recorded 9.52 inches of rain on this day to set a new record for its greatest rainfall for the entire month of July.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

WEATHER BRAINS: You can listen to our weekly 90-minute show any time on your favorite podcast app. This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including the meteorologists at ABC 33/40.

CONNECT: You can find me on all of the major social networks:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Pinterest

Snapchat: spannwx

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.