James Spann: Sun, heat, scattered storms for Alabama

RADAR CHECK: We have the usual array of random, scattered showers and thunderstorms across Alabama this afternoon. With light winds aloft, they are moving very little, and most of them will fade pretty quickly once the sun goes down.

Away from the showers, temperatures are mostly in the low to mid 90s with a partly sunny sky. The hottest spot in the state is Marion, at 97; Demopolis is not far behind at 95 (based on the 3 p.m. observations).

REST OF THE WEEK: Typical summertime weather will continue — partly sunny, hot, humid days with the usual round of scattered showers and thunderstorms, mostly during the afternoon and evening hours. The chance of any one spot getting wet will be in the 20% to 30% range Tuesday, and in the 30% to 40% bracket Wednesday through Friday. Most of the showers and storms will come from 1 until 9 p.m.

For the fireworks shows Thursday night, most of the storms (but not necessarily all of them) will be over by 9 p.m. Highs each day for the rest of the week will be mostly in the 90- to 94-degree range.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND AND BEYOND: Hot, muggy weather continues with a mix of sun and clouds Saturday and Sunday. The risk of scattered afternoon and evening storms will persist, and highs will be in the low 90s. And there’s no sign of any significant change for next week. There will be day-to-day variations in the placement and coverage of showers and storms, but that is determined by small-scale features the synoptic models can’t handle in advance. Temperatures will be near or a little above average for July.

TROPICS: If you are headed to the beach for the Fourth of July, there are no tropical storm or hurricane worries. The Atlantic basin remains extremely quiet, and tropical storm formation is not expected for at least the next five to seven days.

RAIN UPDATE: Birmingham’s rain total for the year is 28.94 inches, right at normal levels for July 1. The surplus is 0.59 inch. Tuscaloosa’s total for the year is 30.71 inches, while Anniston is at 31.87 inches.

ON THIS DATE IN 2002: San Antonio, Texas, recorded 9.52 inches of rain on this day to set a new record for its greatest rainfall for the entire month of July.

