Elevate conference hones in on common theme of collaboration with workshops, guest speakers

Collaboration is a key theme for nonprofits working to build a better Alabama. The annual Elevate conference, sponsored by the Alabama Power Foundation, brings together nonprofits across the state.

The seventh annual Elevate conference kicked off with an opening reception Thursday, June 27 in Hoover. Workshops were held Friday, June 28.

Andre Perry kicked off events Friday and encouraged the audience to collaborate and hold conversations beyond the annual conference – even difficult conversations.

Perry is a David M. Rubenstein Fellow in the Metropolitan Policy Program at the Brookings Institution. His research spans race and structural inequality, education and economic inclusion. He founded the College of Urban Education at Davenport University in Grand Rapids, Michigan and has worked as a journalist, authoring many nationally published reports.

Elevating our communities important to growth from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Hundreds of representatives from Alabama nonprofits attended Friday’s workshops for a half-day of learning sessions centered around themes like grant writing, building collaborative programs and nonprofit partnerships.

Conference attendees were asked what it would take to build a better Alabama and many echoed similar themes.

How do you build a better Alabama? from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Each year, nonprofits are awarded Elevate grants to help with the organizations’ most pressing needs. Not only do the organizations receive funds, but they also participate in workshops the year they’re awarded a grant.

For more information on Elevate or the how to apply for a grant, go here.