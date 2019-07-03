James Spann: Muggy afternoon for Alabama, with scattered thunderstorms

RADAR CHECK: We have your classic case of scattered, random showers and thunderstorms across Alabama this afternoon. A few neighborhoods are getting heavy rain; the showers are moving slowly eastward. Temperatures are generally in the 86- to 91-degree range, and the showers will fade away tonight.

THURSDAY THROUGH THE WEEKEND: Hot, humid weather continues across the state. Each day will feature a mix of sun and clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Most of them will come from 1 until 9 p.m., but we can’t rule out a late-night or morning shower as well. Odds of any one spot getting wet are around 40 percent Thursday and Friday, and 50 to 60 percent Saturday and Sunday, when moisture levels will rise.

For the fireworks shows Thursday night (most begin at 9 p.m.), most of the storms will be over, with just a few lingering showers in scattered spots. Temperatures will be in the low 80s.

Afternoon highs will be in the 89- to 93-degree range for most places, not far from average for early July in Alabama. Very typical summer weather.

NEXT WEEK: We will roll with a persistence forecast — partly sunny, hot, humid days with scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms, but global models suggest they will be fewer in number Monday through Wednesday as drier air slips into the region. Highs will be mostly in the low to mid 90s.

TROPICS: The Atlantic basin remains very quiet, and no tropical storms or hurricanes are expected through next week. Over in the Pacific, Barbara has weakened a bit but still is a category four hurricane with sustained winds of 145 mph. It is well west of the Mexican coast and no threat to land. The hurricane will weaken late this week and over the weekend, and should be a weak tropical depression east of Hawaii by early next week.

LIGHTNING DEATH: A 59-year-old man who was struck by lightning on June 16, north of Mobile, has now died. He was reportedly struck while climbing a ladder to work on the roof of his mother’s home. This is the first lightning death in Alabama since June 28, 2018. There have now been six lightning fatalities this year in the U.S. Based on the past 10 years, the U.S. averages 10 lightning fatalities by July 2.

ON THIS DATE IN 1975: Up to 3 inches of rain caused flash flooding throughout Las Vegas. The main damage occurred to vehicles at Caesars Palace, with approximately 700 damaged or destroyed and several cars found miles away. North Las Vegas was hardest hit with $3.5 million in damage. Two people drowned in the flood waters.

