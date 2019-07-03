James Spann: Scattered storms more numerous for Alabama in coming days

James Spann has the midweek forecast for Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

SUN, HEAT, STORMS: Hot, humid weather will continue across Alabama through the weekend, which is exactly what you expect in July. And every day we will deal with scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. They have been few and far between over the past two days across north and central Alabama, but they should increase in number today as moisture and instability values are expected to be higher. In fact, we have a few showers on radar early this morning over west Alabama.

The chance of any one spot getting wet today, Thursday and through the weekend will be in the 40% to 50% range, and most of the scattered showers and thunderstorms will come from 1 until 9 p.m. That means most of the storms should be over by fireworks time Thursday night (9 p.m.). But we will see a few rogue late-night or morning showers.

Storms that pop up won’t move much because of light winds aloft, meaning some places could see heavy amounts of rain. And, while organized severe weather is not expected, lightning is usually the biggest impact from summer thunderstorms. When thunder roars, go indoors.

We project highs in the 88- to 93-degree range most afternoons, not far from seasonal averages.

NEXT WEEK: Global models hint that showers and storms could be a little fewer in number early next week, but the overall pattern won’t change much — hot, humid days with a few scattered storms during the afternoon and evening hours, with highs generally between 90 and 95 degrees.

TROPICS: The Atlantic basin remains very quiet, and no tropical storms or hurricanes are expected through next week. Over in the Pacific, Barbara is a powerful category four hurricane with sustained winds of 155 mph. It is well west of the Mexican coast, and no threat to land. The hurricane will weaken late this week and over the weekend, and should be a weak tropical depression east of Hawaii by early next week.

TUESDAY’S HEAT: Highs from our team of Skywatchers included 99 at Coker, 97 at Arley and Remlap, and 96 at Moody, Mountain Brook and Jacksonville. Birmingham’s official high was 95.

LIGHTNING DEATH: A 59-year-old man who was struck by lightning on June 16, north of Mobile, has now died. He was reportedly struck while climbing a ladder to work on the roof of his mother’s home. This is the first lightning death in Alabama since June 28, 2018. There have now been six lightning fatalities this year in the U.S. Based on the past 10 years, the U.S. averages 10 lightning fatalities by July 2.

ON THIS DATE IN 1975: Up to 3 inches of rain caused flash flooding throughout Las Vegas. The main damage occurred to vehicles at Caesars Palace, with approximately 700 damaged or destroyed and several cars found miles away. North Las Vegas was hardest hit with $3.5 million in damage. Two people drowned in the flood waters.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

WEATHER BRAINS: You can listen to our weekly 90-minute show any time on your favorite podcast app. This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including the meteorologists at ABC 33/40.

CONNECT: You can find me on all of the major social networks:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Pinterest

Snapchat: spannwx

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.