Team effort helping downtown Alexander City grow

Downtown Alexander City is growing, and not by accident.

“We are probably 90% occupied downtown and actually have some businesses opening soon,” said Stacey Jeffcoat, executive director of Main Street Alexander City. “Our downtown is revitalizing and growing.”

Jeffcoat leads the nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting and revitalizing the city’s historic downtown. She took the reins in January after working with two other nonprofits: the Lake Martin Area Boys and Girls Club and Lake Martin Area United Way, as well as Flint Hill United Methodist Church.

“I absolutely love it,” Jeffcoat said. “We have friendly people, great schools, beautiful Lake Martin — it’s quaint, we have amenities, but it’s still that small town feel where everybody knows everybody and takes care of everybody.”

Main Street Alexander City leading downtown growth effort from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Jeffcoat is proud of the joint effort between city, county, school and business leaders to move the city forward through projects such as developing Strand Park into a plaza for people to congregate.

“It takes all of us,” Jeffcoat said. “We’re getting ready to start a branding scope so the city, the chamber, our tourism, Main Street, Russell Lands and our school system are all coming together so we can have a cohesive look for Alexander City. We’re excited.”

One of their biggest challenges is convincing businesses and shoppers to look downtown instead of the busy U.S. Highway 280 corridor a few miles away. Jeffcoat said they plan to install more signs on Highway 280 to encourage downtown shopping.

“We’re just trying to encourage people to get off of 280 and come explore and see what we have,” Jeffcoat said. “Downtown is the heart of everything. There’s some charm in being downtown.”

Businesses on Broad Street are also feeling the benefits of the work to grow Main Street. (Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter) More businesses are opening in downtown Alexander City thanks to a determined effort by government and business leaders. (Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter) More businesses are opening in downtown Alexander City thanks to a determined effort by government and business leaders. (Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter) Nearby Lake Martin is a tourism attraction for Alexander City (Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter) Shoppers find a variety of options in downtown Alexander City (Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter) One of the fountains in downtown Alexander City (Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter) Plans are being developed to turn Strand Park into a plaza area for people to congregate and sit. (Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter) More signs like this are planned for Highway 280 to encourage shoppers to look downtown. (Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter) More businesses are opening in downtown Alexander City thanks to a determined effort by government and business leaders. (Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter)

Jeffcoat said the city’s close proximity to Lake Martin helps recruit businesses and shoppers.

“When people come, they’re looking for shopping, for items for their homes,” Jeffcoat said. “We have such unique shops that you can’t find the merchandise anywhere else. You can just walk and look and slow down and enjoy life here.”

To learn more about Main Street Alexander City, visit mainstreetalexandercity.org.