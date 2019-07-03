Tips for safe, fun Fourth of July in Alabama

The Fourth of July is a day of celebration, fireworks, food and family. Alabama Power wants everyone to have a safe holiday with these tips from the National Council on Fireworks Safety.

Never let children touch or play with fireworks without adult supervision.

Avoid re-lighting fireworks that have not fully ignited.

Follow all the rules and procedures listed in the instructions.

Always keep water nearby in case of an emergency.

Check state laws to see if fireworks are legal in your area.

Ignite fireworks one at a time from a faraway distance.

Never experiment with homemade fireworks.

Always have safety glasses on.

Another way to stay safe is to leave fireworks to the professionals. Several festivities are planned across the state. Here’s a sampling:

What: Red, White and Boom! July Fourth Fireworks Show

When: July 4, 8 p.m.

Where: Athens High School Stadium, 100 U.S. 31 North, Athens, AL 35611

More: Enjoy the annual, free fireworks show at Athens Football Stadium. No seating is available, but guests are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs.

What: Annual Fireworks Show at Vulcan Park and Museum

When: July 4, 9-9:20 p.m.

Where: 1701 Valley View Drive, Birmingham, AL 35209

More: One of Alabama’s largest and most anticipated Fourth of July fireworks events is held at Vulcan Park and Museum. The show is free to the public and will feature choreographed displays to a musical soundtrack.

What: Smith Lake Park Fireworks & Music Festival

When: July 4, 8-9 p.m.

Where: Smith Lake Park, 416 County Road 385, Cullman, AL 35057

More: Cullman County invites everyone to come out for free, all-day entertainment with live music, food and fireworks at Smith Lake Park. Admission is $5 with additional costs for camping, pool, canoes, paddle boards, etc.

What: Dauphin Island Fireworks Display

When: July 4, 9-10 p.m.

Where: 1501 Bienville Blvd., Dauphin Island, AL 36528

More: The town of Dauphin Island will host a free fireworks show near the public beach besides the Dauphin Island Elementary School.

What: Fairhope’s Fourth of July Festival and Fireworks Display

When: July 4, 7 p.m.

Where: 19841 Quail Creek Drive, Fairhope, AL 36532

More: The city of Fairhope is hosting its annual Fourth of July concert and fireworks event in Henry George Park and Fairhope Municipal Pier. The fireworks display will begin at 9 p.m. after the concert and the park will remain open until parking is filled.

What: July Fourth Fireworks Over Beautiful Lake Guntersville

When: July 4, 6-9:30 p.m.

Where: 341 Gunter Ave., Guntersville, AL 35976

More: Enjoy a free concert featuring Soul Survivor Band and a fireworks show over Lake Guntersville at Civitan Park.

What: The city of Gulf Shores Fourth of July Fireworks Celebration

When: July 4, 9 p.m.

Where: 20800 East Beach Blvd., Gulf Shores, AL 36542

More: The city of Gulf Shores is celebrating the Fourth of July with a fireworks celebration from the Gulf State Park Fishing and Education Pier.

What: U.S. Space and Rocket Center July Fourth Celebration

When: July 4, 9 p.m.

Where: 1 Tranquility Base, Huntsville, AL 35805

More: The center will host one of the largest fireworks shows in Huntsville, with regular museum hours during 9 a.m.-5 p.m. For safety reasons, the center will close the parking lot, but families are encouraged to enjoy the show outside the vicinity.

What: Village of Providence Fourth of July Celebration and Fireworks

When: July 4, 7-10 p.m.

Where: 7 Town Center Drive NW, Huntsville, AL 35806

More: Enjoy a free concert and fireworks show at the Providence Park. All events are subject to cancellation in case of bad weather.

What: Stars and Stripes Forever in Madison

When: July 4, 2-9 p.m.

Where: 8324 Madison Pike, Madison, AL 35758

More: Dublin Park is kicking off the Fourth of July with events such as a Lip Sync Battle at Dublin Memorial Park along with free food, music and a fireworks display later that night. Shuttles will be provided at Bob Jones High School for transportation.

What: Fireworks Cruise

When: July 4, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Where: River Front Park, 355 Commerce St., Montgomery, AL 36104

More: Celebrate the Fourth of July with a cruise down the Alabama River and a fireworks show over the Riverfront, along with live entertainment. All seating is general admission and tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for children.

What: Oxford Freedom Festival

When: July 4, 8-9:30 p.m.

Where: 401 McCullars Lane, Oxford, AL 36203

More: The city of Oxford is hosting its annual patriotic festival including a parade, pet shows, a carnival and a huge fireworks display to end the night.

What: Fourth of July on the Tennessee River

When: July 4, 5-10 p.m.

Where: Ed Hembree Drive, Scottsboro, AL 35769

More: Come to Scottsboro to watch the huge fireworks display at the Amphitheater and enjoy music, food and festivities right before the show. Admission is free.