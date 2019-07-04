Enjoy festive events with Can’t Miss Alabama through the holiday weekend

Get the best in entertainment for Fourth of July celebrations.

Birmingham Barons vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos

The Birmingham Barons will play the Pensacola Blue Wahoos Friday, July 5, at 7:05 p.m. at Regions Field. Barry Williams, also known as Greg Brady, will make a special guest appearance. Tickets are online. The venue is at 1401 First Ave. S. For more information, call 205-988-3200 or email [email protected] .

Homewood’s 4th of July Festival

Have an evening of family fun in downtown Homewood at 5 p.m. A DJ will provide music and interactive activities. Later in the evening, see Vulcan’s fireworks show. Admission is free. For unlimited rides and activities, a $10 wristband is required. Follow the event on Twitter, Facebook and the Homewood Parks and Recreation website. Two blocks of 18th Street South and one block of 29th Avenue South will be closed for pedestrian traffic. For more information about the festival, email [email protected].

Alabama Theatre Summer Movies

Moviegoers will enjoy a variety of classic hits through Sunday, Aug. 11, at the Alabama Theatre. Enjoy your favorite movie on the big screen with everything from “Gone with the Wind” to “To Kill a Mockingbird” to “A Star is Born (1954)” to “The Wizard of Oz.” Admission is $9. View the complete schedule. Tickets are online.

Fairhope’s Fourth of July Festival and Fireworks Display

Fireworks and patriotic music are set for the annual Fourth of July Concert in Fairhope. The Baldwin Pops Band will perform at 7 p.m. Fireworks begin at 9 p.m. Parking is first-come, first-served. The family-friendly event is alcohol free. Visit the website or call 251-929-1466 for more information.

Red White & Boom – July 4th Fireworks Show

Arrive early with blankets and chairs for a spectacular fireworks show in Athens. The show will start just after dark at the Athens Football Stadium. The event is rain or shine. The stadium is on 100 U.S. Highway 31 North in Athens. For more information, go here.

City Lights and Stars Concert

Kaleidoscope will headline the City Lights and Stars Concert Friday, July 5, at Burritt on the Mountain. The band will perform Southern rock, Americana and classic rock music from the 70s, 80s and 90s at 7:30 p.m. Hear your favorite tunes by the Doobie Brothers, Chicago, Blood, Sweat & Tears and the Blues Brothers. Tickets are $15 to $20. The gates are open at 6:30 p.m. Email [email protected] or call 256-536-2882. Burritt on the Mountain is at 3101 Burritt Drive.

Grand Bay Watermelon Festival

Get a cold slice of delicious watermelon at the Grand Bay Watermelon Festival through Thursday, July 4. The festival will offer food, arts and crafts, music, a car show, a pretty baby contest, games, ride vendors and more. The gates are open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $5 per vehicle. Pets are not allowed. Smoking and alcohol are prohibited. Follow the event on Facebook. The Grand Bay Odd Fellows Festival Park is at 10327 Taylor F. Harper Blvd.

Celebration on the River in Tuscaloosa

Get ready for live entertainment and fireworks at Celebration on the River Thursday, July 4, at the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. Mayor Walter Maddox will give the military salute with performances by Dive Bombers and DJ Chuckie, and a concert by the Tuscaloosa Symphony Orchestra. View the full schedule. The Tuscaloosa Amphitheater is at 2710 Jack Warner Parkway.

Fireworks at Vulcan Park and Museum

Fireworks will ignite the sky atop Red Mountain in honor of the nation’s birthday and the state’s bicentennial Thursday, July 4, at 9 p.m. The show will honor those who fought for the country’s independence and will live stream on WBRC Fox 6. Spectators can listen to the soundtrack on iHeart media radio stations 102.5 The Bull, 103.1 The Vulcan, 103.7 The Q, 104.1 The Beat, Birmingham’s ALT 991, B106.5, 105 Hallelujah FM, Magic 96.5, News Radio 960 WERC, News Radio 105.5 WERC and La Jefa 98.3. Visit the website for event details.

Alabama Splash Adventure

Cool off from the summer heat at the Alabama Splash Adventure Water Park, which includes Upsurge, the Twister, Neptune’s Plunge, Splash Island, Kahuna Waves, the FreeFall, Castaway Island, Warrior River, Mist-ical Maze and Salamander Bay. Amusement park rides include Rampage, Galleon, Drop Zone, Scrambler, Yo-Yo, Jump Around, Tilt-A-Whirl, Centi-Speed, Teacups, Rockin’ Tug, Splash Express, Little Harbor, Little Bumpers, The Vault Laser Maze Challenge and Crank N Roll. Tickets are online . The park is off exit 110 from Interstate 20/59 near its junction with Interstate 459 in Bessemer.

Orange Beach Independence Day – Street Party

Celebrate Independence Day at the biggest street party on the Gulf Coast Saturday, July 6, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with fireworks starting at 8:45 p.m. Bring your beach gear and enjoy the patriotic Spectra Sound and Light Show, fireworks, camel rides, Trampoline Jumpee, surf simulator, interactive arena, bubble zone and kid-friendly activities. Get a free American flag to wave when the sun sets and see the palm trees sparkle a patriotic red, white and blue. Admission is free. The party will be held at The Wharf, 4830 Main St.

UAB Summer Band Concert

Patriotic music is all around at UAB’s annual Summer Band Concert . The band is composed of amateur and professional musicians from UAB and Birmingham. Enter the raffle to guest conduct the summer band. The free event is Thursday, July 4, from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Bartow Arena. For more information call 256-472-5665 or email [email protected].

Celebrate America at American Village

Celebrate America is underway through Wednesday, July 31 (excluding July 3-5), at American Village. Family fun includes pirates, spies and Paul Revere’s Midnight Ride. The hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 205-665-3535 or click here for directions.

Jazz in the Park

Jazz in the Park will feature three nights of entertainment over the holiday weekend: Thursday, July 4, will feature The Domenion Band and Ryan Montano from 6 to 9 p.m. at Miles College. Saturday, July 6, will feature Just a Few (Jazz) Cats from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Memorial Park. Sunday, July 7, will feature Daniel “Jose” Carr and Vann Burchfield from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Helena Amphitheater. Throughout the year, Jazz in the Park will be featured in community parks including Adamsville, Alabaster, Bessemer, Birmingham, Brent, Brighton, Fairfield, Helena, Hoover, Huntsville, Jasper, Lipscomb, Marion, Midfield, Prattville and Tuscaloosa, and will conclude on Sunday, Oct. 13, in Mountain Brook. Visit www.magiccitysmoothjazz.com or call 205-616-1735 for more information.

43rd Annual 4th of July Boat Parade

Decorate your boat for the 43rd annual 4th of July Boat Parade at Kowaliga Marina on Lake Martin. First and second prizes will be given for the tallest flag, largest flag, most patriotic crew, most creative theme and best overall boat and crew. Admission is free, but registration is required. For more information, call 256-472-5665 or email [email protected] or [email protected].

The Market at Pepper Place

Shipt and Les Dames d’Escoffier, Birmingham are offering weekly cooking demonstrations at The Market at Pepper Place through Oct. 5. Demonstrations from Tropicaleo are set for Saturday, July 6. View the 2019 schedule here . Pepper Place is a certified Alabama farmers market where you will find goods grown, raised and made in Alabama. Link to this page for questions and information. The venue is at 2829 Second Ave. S.

Fourth of July Bike Parade

Children of all ages will enjoy the Fourth of July Bike Parade at Lake Guntersville State Park at 10 a.m. Participants decorating for the parade must be on the campground at 9 a.m. Strollers and wheelchairs are also welcomed to take part in the parade. A $2 parking fee is required to enter the campground. For more details, call 256-571-5455. The parade will take place on the campground, which is one-half mile. After the parade, get a fresh cup of Betty’s lemonade. The event is at 24 State Campground. Details are online.