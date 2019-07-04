Hyundai June sales boosted by Alabama-built Santa Fe

The revamped Alabama-built Santa Fe is leading an SUV sales surge for Hyundai.

Hyundai Motor America reported overall sales in June were up 2%, but sales of the Santa Fe and Santa Fe XL climbed 36% for the month.

The Santa Fe is produced at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama in Montgomery along with the Sonata and Elantra sedans. June sales dipped for both of the Alabama-built sedans but were more than offset by growth in Hyundai’s SUV line, led by the Santa Fe.

Hyundai sold 14,335 Santa Fe’s in June, compared to 10,526 the same month a year ago.

Year-to-date, Hyundai’s overall sales are also up 2%. The company revealed that more than half of its sales, 51%, were SUVs through the first half of this year. That’s compared to 44% through the first half of 2018.

Hyundai released a revamped version of the Santa Fe in September 2018.