On this day in Alabama history: Basketball player Alan Ogg was born

July 5, 1967

Alan Ogg was born in Lancaster, Ohio, on this day in 1967. He was a standout basketball player at Gardendale High School in Birmingham, averaging 29 points, 14 rebounds and eight blocks per game during his senior year. He was invited to play in the 1981 Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Dapper Dan Roundball Classic. At the University of Alabama at Birmingham, he ranks first all time as a shot blocker with 266 and is No. 9 all time on UAB’s rebounding list. A 7-foot-2-inch center, Ogg started his professional basketball career in 1990 as an undrafted rookie for the Miami Heat. He played two seasons for Miami. During his final NBA season, he divided playing time between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Washington Bullets. During his three-year career, he racked up 175 points, 133 rebounds, 58 blocks and 12 steals. Ogg played basketball in Europe until his retirement from pro ball in 2001. He moved home to Mount Olive to work at Brasfield & Gorrie until his death in 2009.

Read more at Bhamwiki.

For more on Alabama’s Bicentennial, visit Alabama 200.