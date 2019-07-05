This ice cream and cheesecake are on list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die

Belle Chevre’s ice cream and cheesecake may be the GOAT (greatest of all time).

What we do know is that it is made from goat’s milk and that it is one the Alabama Tourism Department’s list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die.

Belle Chevre has been making products from goat’s milk in the tiny town of Elkmont for 30 years. Tasia Malakasis is “chief cheese” and loves serving up the different flavors and experiments in the creamery’s tasting room.

Along with the cheese boards, grilled cheese and pimento chevre sandwiches, Malakasis added something sweet to the menu. The fat content in goat’s milk make for a creamy and delicious ice cream and cheesecake. You have to try it to experience the difference.

Cheese creations from Belle Chevre’s tops list of state’s 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama Before You Die from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.