Recipe: Basil Lemonade

This recipe is seriously so easy and calls for only four ingredients.

The hardest parts are juicing the lemons and muddling the basil and sugar together. Although there’s some effort involved in juicing six to eight lemons, it’s absolutely worth it.

If you love lemonade and the fresh taste of basil, I bet you’re going to love this incredibly refreshing combo. It’s my absolute favorite summertime drink. And just so you know, this recipe makes some mean lemonade even without the basil … if that’s more your speed.

Y’all enjoy.

Basil leaves will turn traditional lemonade into an exciting super drink. (Southern Bite) Make Basil Lemonade your “go to” beverage for the summer. (Southern Bite) This refreshing drink is bursting with flavor. (Southern Bite)

Basil Lemonade

Prep time: 25 minutes

Total time: 25 minutes

Ingredients

1 cup sugar

1 cup firmly packed basil leaves

6 cups water, divided

1½ cups freshly squeezed juice from 6 to 8 lemons

Instructions

In a medium sauce pan, muddle the sugar and basil together with a wooden spoon. Add 2 cups of water and cook over medium heat, stirring frequently, until all of the sugar has dissolved. Remove from the heat and allow the basil to steep in the syrup until cool. Once cooled, strain the simple syrup into a pitcher. Add 4 cups of water and the lemon juice. Stir well. Serve over ice with a garnish of basil and lemon.

This recipe originally appeared on SouthernBite.com. For more great recipes, visit the website or check out ”The Southern Bite Cookbook.”