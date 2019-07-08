Sunrise Baking is an Alabama Maker giving rise to healthier desserts

Sunrise Baking Company (Hoover)

The Maker: Millie Drum

Millie Drum’s family is like others who grew up on classic desserts but have moved to a healthier diet.

Drum always had a knack for baking but had to make adjustments as she and her family wanted a balance of good and good for you.

“We’ve tried to eat healthy for a long time, but it didn’t really carry over into the desserts and baked goods,” she said.

Once she figured it out, she didn’t think it was right to keep it to herself.

“As I did more of that, I wanted to just make it available to other people,” she said.

Drum started Sunrise Baking Co. last year with a dream of helping others make the transition her family made to desserts with organic, fresh and gluten-free ingredients.

Sunrise Baking Company is an Alabama Maker of healthy desserts from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

“Sunrise is my favorite time of the day,” Drum said of the name. “I’ve always been a morning person and I just love that peace and quiet of the morning.”

After noticing a lack of stores having paleo, grain-free bread, Drum felt she could offer it. Her muffins are the most requested items now, along with granola and cookies.

“I didn’t know what to expect when I first started, but not only are people interested in eating healthy for fitness and nutrition, but a lot of people have to eat that way because of food allergies,” Drum said.

Drum is always trying new recipes with paleo, gluten-free and vegan ingredients. She likes showing others that eating healthy can taste good.

“I would love to see Sunrise Baking expand and be available to more people … and in grocery stores,” Drum said.

Sunrise Baking Co.

The product: Healthy takes on baked goods and granola.

Take home: Cinnamon Almond Granola ($10).

Sunrise Baking can be found online and on Facebook and Instagram.