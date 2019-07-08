What James Spann says Alabamians should know in advance of a hurricane

While August and September are usually the most active months for tropical systems and hurricanes in the Gulf of Mexico, a forecasted tropical depression later this week is evidence a storm can pop up any time during hurricane season (June 1-Nov. 30).

Meteorologist James Spann said planning for landfall should never be last-minute for those living on the Alabama coast or places directly inland. Here are some of the things Spann said to consider now as you develop a plan.

James Spann shares thoughts on planning for hurricane season in Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

It’s always a good idea to keep a storm kit, whether it’s for a potential hurricane or any type of storm system or tornado that could pop up in Alabama.

Meteorologists James Spann and Meaghan Thomas show you what to include in your storm safety kit from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.