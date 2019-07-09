Alabama Legacy Moment: Carl Elliott

By Alabama NewsCenter Staff

Alabama Legacy Moment: Carl Elliott
Carl Elliott was the first-ever recipient of the JFK Profile in Courage Award. (APT)

Alabama Public Television is producing a series of videos titled “Alabama Legacy Moments” that offer a quick history of the people, places and stories that have defined Alabama. Done in conjunction with the ongoing bicentennial celebration of the state that concludes in December 2019, the short pieces should inspire you to learn more about the rich history of Alabama. “Alabama Legacy Moments”  are sponsored by the Alabama Bicentennial Commission and the Alabama Broadcasters Association.

This “Legacy Moment” is Carl Elliott.

Alabama Legacy Moment: Carl Elliott from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

