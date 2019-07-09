Montevallo named Tree City USA

Montevallo was named a 2018 Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation for the city’s commitment to effective urban forest management.

Montevallo met the program’s four requirements of having a tree board or department, a tree care ordinance, an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita and an Arbor Day observance or proclamation.

Tree City USA has been around since 1976, providing a framework for cities to keep their communities green and full of trees.

“Tree City USA communities see the impact an urban forest has in a community firsthand,” said Dan Lambe, president of the Arbor Day Foundation. “Additionally, recognition brings residents together and creates a sense of community pride, whether it’s through volunteer engagement or public education.”

Montevallo also has Orr Park, a preserve along Shoal Creek known for tree carvings by local artist Tim Tingle.

Orr Park on Shoal Creek features a natural setting along with the tree carvings of Tim Tingle. (Brittany Faush / Alabama NewsCenter) Orr Park on Shoal Creek features a natural setting along with the tree carvings of Tim Tingle. (Brittany Faush / Alabama NewsCenter) Orr Park on Shoal Creek features a natural setting along with the tree carvings of Tim Tingle. (Brittany Faush / Alabama NewsCenter) Orr Park on Shoal Creek features a natural setting along with the tree carvings of Tim Tingle. (Brittany Faush / Alabama NewsCenter) The University of Montevallo, like the city itself, exhibits natural beauty and a tree-filled campus. (University of Montevallo)

According to the Arbor Day Foundation website, more than 3,400 communities have committed to becoming a Tree City USA. Several cities in Alabama have made the commitment, including Auburn, Birmingham, Mobile, Montgomery and Tuscaloosa. The total population of Tree City USA communities nationwide is about 145 million.

Trees serve a great purpose, increasing property values and wildlife habitat, while reducing home cooling costs and air pollution, said Montevallo Mayor Hollie Cost.

“Our natural world is at the very core of our existence. In Montevallo, we are a proud tribe of tree-huggers,” Cost said. “Being named a Tree City USA is a distinct honor, which we wholeheartedly embrace, appreciate and celebrate.”

To learn more about Tree City USA and the Arbor Day Foundation, visit https://www.arborday.org/programs/treeCityUSA/about.cfm.