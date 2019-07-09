On this day in Alabama history: DeMarre Carroll signed contract

July 9, 2015

DeMarre Carroll signed a four-year, $60 million contract with the Toronto Raptors on July 9, 2015. Carroll was born on July 27, 1986 in Birmingham. The nephew of former UAB coach Mike Anderson, Carroll was a star at John Carroll Catholic High School and led the team to back-to-back state 6A championships. He enrolled at Vanderbilt University, but transferred to the University of Missouri in 2007 to play for his uncle. Carroll was the 27th pick in the 2009 NBA draft by the Memphis Grizzlies but was traded in 2011 to the Houston Rockets. He signed with the Denver Nuggets in 2011, Utah Jazz in 2012, the Atlanta Hawks in 2013 and the Brooklyn Nets in 2017. The Nets traded Carroll to the San Antonio Spurs on July 6, 2019.

DeMarre Carroll of the Toronto Raptors shoots the ball against Tristan Thompson and Kevin Love of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half in game three of the Eastern Conference Finals during the 2016 NBA Playoffs at Air Canada Centre on May 21, 2016 in Toronto. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

