Jason Bateman is the new voice of Hyundai

Jason Bateman, the actor whose roles range from snarky to serious, is the new voice for Hyundai, marketing the automaker’s brand, including its Alabama-built models.

Bateman, who is also a director and producer, had a memorable turn as the elevator operator in Hyundai’s humorous Super Bowl commercial this year. Hyundai has now tapped Bateman to provide voice-over for its national traditional and digital advertising.

The first of the spots aired this past weekend with the launch of the “Better Drives Us” campaign.

“We were looking for a voice that is recognizable and relatable,” said Dean Evans, chief marketing officer with Hyundai Motor America. “After Jason starred in our highly successful Super Bowl 53 commercial, we knew he would be the perfect fit to communicate our brand’s message. He is versatile in a way that he can be both humorous and entertaining, but also serious and informative. We are extremely excited to continue working with him.”

Hyundai’s “Better Drives Us” campaign plays off of brand recognitions such as being tied for the most Insurance Institute for Highway Safety Top Safety Pick and Top Safety Pick Plus awards, finishing as the second-highest nonpremium brand in J.D. Power’s 2019 U.S. Initial Quality Study, having one of the lowest ownership costs in the industry, according to Kelley Blue Book’s five-year cost to own data and continuing to offer its 10-year, 100,000-mile warranty.

The new campaign was directed by Wally Pfister, the cinematographer and director known for his work with Christopher Nolan on blockbuster films such as “The Dark Knight” and “Inception,” while Cold War Kids’ musical hit “First” is the soundtrack for the spots. The ads ran during this past weekend’s FIFA Women’s World Cup Final and will appear in high-visibility national programming such as Discovery’s Shark Week and in cinemas before major motion pictures.

“We are thrilled to work with Jason Bateman again,” said Barney Goldberg, executive creative director at Innocean USA advertising agency. “He was amazing to work with in Hyundai’s Super Bowl spot this year. We think he is the perfect choice to be the voice of Hyundai. With Jason’s wit and charm, we see this campaign as a real opportunity to showcase to consumers all the ways Hyundai helps make things better for people.”

Hyundai’s Super Bowl 53 ad “The Elevator” showed how much better car buying can be with Shopper Assurance. The ad was a success as consumers ranked it the fourth-best commercial overall and the No. 1 automotive ad on USA Today’s Ad Meter.

Hyundai first worked with Bateman in 2011 when he voiced-over several Hyundai commercials during the Academy Awards as a replacement for Hyundai’s voice at the time, Jeff Bridges, who was nominated that year. Bateman has had starring roles on the “Arrested Development” and “Ozark” series and movies such as “Hancock,” “Horrible Bosses” and “Identity Thief.”

Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama produces the Sonata, Santa Fe and Elantra vehicles.