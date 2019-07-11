Load up on summertime fun in Can’t Miss Alabama

Count on great events all summer long.

Red Mountain Theatre

The Red Mountain Theatre Company presents “Matilda” Friday, July 12, through Sunday, Aug. 4, at the Dorothy Jemison Day Theater. The Tony-Award-winning comedy tells the story of how a brilliant young girl with psychokinetic powers overcomes the challenges of her unkind parents and an evil principal. The performance has mild language and teen situations. Tickets for the sensory-friendly performance start at $20.

The Dorothy Jemison Day Theater is at 800 19th St. North.

Alabama Theatre

Moviegoers will enjoy a variety of classic hits through Sunday, Aug. 11, at the Alabama Theatre. See your favorite movie on the big screen, with everything from “Gone with the Wind” to “To Kill a Mockingbird” to “A Star is Born (1954)” to “The Wizard of Oz.” Admission is $9. View the complete schedule.

Tickets are online.

Jazz in the Park

Jazz in the Park will feature Take 7 and Chandra Currelley July 14, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Brighton Community Center. Throughout the year, Jazz in the Park will be featured in a variety of community parks including Adamsville, Alabaster, Bessemer, Birmingham, Brent, Brighton, Fairfield, Helena, Hoover, Huntsville, Jasper, Lipscomb, Marion, Midfield, Prattville and Tuscaloosa, and will conclude on Sunday, Oct. 13, in Mountain Brook.

Visit www.magiccitysmoothjazz.com or call 205-616-1735 for more information.

Birmingham Legion vs. North Carolina

Enjoy a soccer match at the BBVA Field on the campus of the University of Alabama at Birmingham. Birmingham Legion will play North Carolina Saturday, July 13, at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online. Gates to the Legion FC Plaza open at 5:30 p.m. for the Birmingham Mountain Radio Block Party with live music and games. Food trucks, such as iCantina, Post Office Pies and Swamp Monster BBQ, and other vendors will be available.

The venue is at 900 11th St. South.

Thursday Night Live at The Pizitz

Enjoy great music and food with Jason Grubbs Thursday, July 11, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at The Pizitz downtown. Performances are underway in the courtyard every Thursday until the end of summer. Get two hours of free parking on the corner of First Avenue North and 18th Street North.

Call 205-214-9999 or follow the event on Facebook.

The Pizitz is at 1821 Second Ave. North.

Birmingham Botanical Gardens

See what’s blooming at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens. Beautiful crape myrtles, hostas, Southern magnolias, daylilies, hydrangeas and summer annuals are among the array of flowers. View the July flower gallery here. Admission is free. Follow this link for donations. The Garden Center is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The garden is at 2612 Lane Park Road.

The Market at Pepper Place

Shipt and Les Dames d’Escoffier, Birmingham are offering weekly cooking demonstrations at The Market at Pepper Place through Oct. 5. Demonstrations from Satterfield’s are set for Saturday, July 13. View the 2019 schedule here . Pepper Place is a certified Alabama farmers market where you will find goods grown, raised and made in Alabama.

Link to this page for questions and information.

The venue is at 2829 Second Ave. South.

Point Mallard

Beat the heat at Point Mallard in Decatur. The park features America’s First Wave Pool, Pro Bowl Slide, Towering Sky Pond and Speed Slide, three Flume Tube Rides, Olympic Pool, Sandy Beach with complimentary beach loungers and the kids area featuring the Squirt Factory & Duck Pond. The park includes a golf course, campground, bike trail, park pavilions and more. Tickets for the park can be purchased online. Click here and scroll to the bottom of the page for the park hours. For more details, call 256-341-4900. The park is at 2901 Point Mallard Drive.

This week, the park will also showcase the 32nd annual Car Show Saturday, July 13, from 8 a.m. to noon. The first 400 people will receive a free Dash Plaque, and $100 will be given away every 15 minutes beginning at 12:15 p.m. To learn more about the car show or registration fee, call 256-303-4762 or 256-350-3383.