Recipe: Alabama White Barbecue Sauce

Now, most folks are probably scratching their heads right now and saying, “White barbecue sauce?”

This mayo-based concoction is hugely popular in north Alabama and was made famous by the amazing barbecue joint Big Bob Gibson. I love it on grilled or smoked chicken or turkey, but it’s also great on pork. I recommend basting with it toward the end of cooking and serving it with the meat as a dipping sauce. It’s also great on lots of other things, too – salads, as a dip for chips or pretzels, you name it.

If you’ve never tried this, I bet you’re going to love this deliciously tangy sauce.

Alabama White Barbecue Sauce

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 15 minutes

Ingredients

1 cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon creole mustard

1 teaspoon prepared horseradish

1 clove garlic, minced

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper (or more to taste)

1/4 cup white vinegar

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon paprika

Instructions

Combine the ingredients in a medium bowl. Refrigerate at least 1 hour to allow the flavors to develop. Keep refrigerated in an airtight container for up to a week.

Notes

This sauce is perfect as a baste (just use near the end of cooking) or even as a dipping sauce for chicken, turkey or pork. It’s great on a pulled pork sandwich, too.

This recipe originally appeared on SouthernBite.com. For more great recipes, visit the website or check out ”The Southern Bite Cookbook.”