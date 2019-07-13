Recipe: Alabama White Barbecue Sauce

Now, most folks are probably scratching their heads right now and saying, “White barbecue sauce?”
This mayo-based concoction is hugely popular in north Alabama and was made famous by the amazing barbecue joint Big Bob Gibson. I love it on grilled or smoked chicken or turkey, but it’s also great on pork. I recommend basting with it toward the end of cooking and serving it with the meat as a dipping sauce. It’s also great on lots of other things, too – salads, as a dip for chips or pretzels, you name it.
If you’ve never tried this, I bet you’re going to love this deliciously tangy sauce.
Alabama White Barbecue Sauce
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 15 minutes
Ingredients
- 1 cup mayonnaise
- 1 tablespoon creole mustard
- 1 teaspoon prepared horseradish
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper (or more to taste)
- 1/4 cup white vinegar
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon paprika
Instructions
- Combine the ingredients in a medium bowl.
- Refrigerate at least 1 hour to allow the flavors to develop.
- Keep refrigerated in an airtight container for up to a week.
Notes
This sauce is perfect as a baste (just use near the end of cooking) or even as a dipping sauce for chicken, turkey or pork. It’s great on a pulled pork sandwich, too.
This recipe originally appeared on SouthernBite.com. For more great recipes, visit the website or check out ”The Southern Bite Cookbook.”