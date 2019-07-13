Recipe: Alabama White Barbecue Sauce

By Stacey Little
Southern Bite

Try this barbecue sauce as a dipping sauce on chicken, turkey, pork, salads, sandwiches, chips and pretzels. (Southern Bite)

Now, most folks are probably scratching their heads right now and saying, “White barbecue sauce?”

This mayo-based concoction is hugely popular in north Alabama and was made famous by the amazing barbecue joint Big Bob Gibson. I love it on grilled or smoked chicken or turkey, but it’s also great on pork. I recommend basting with it toward the end of cooking and serving it with the meat as a dipping sauce. It’s also great on lots of other things, too – salads, as a dip for chips or pretzels, you name it.

If you’ve never tried this, I bet you’re going to love this deliciously tangy sauce.

Most of the ingredients needed for this recipe are already in your kitchen. (Southern Bite)

Alabama White Barbecue Sauce

 Prep time: 15 minutes

 Total time: 15 minutes

 Ingredients

  • 1 cup mayonnaise
  • 1 tablespoon creole mustard
  • 1 teaspoon prepared horseradish
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper (or more to taste)
  • 1/4 cup white vinegar
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon paprika

 Instructions

  1. Combine the ingredients in a medium bowl.
  2. Refrigerate at least 1 hour to allow the flavors to develop.
  3. Keep refrigerated in an airtight container for up to a week.

 Notes

This sauce is perfect as a baste (just use near the end of cooking) or even as a dipping sauce for chicken, turkey or pork. It’s great on a pulled pork sandwich, too.

This recipe originally appeared on SouthernBite.com. For more great recipes, visit the website or check out ”The Southern Bite Cookbook.”

