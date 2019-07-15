James Spann: Scattered tropical downpours continue in Alabama

ON THE MAPS: The remnant circulation of Barry is over Arkansas this afternoon, and bands of tropical rain persist east of the system over Alabama. One batch of rain and storms is over the Tennessee Valley, and new development is over central Alabama. Showers and thunderstorms are moving northward and will diminish after sunset. Temperatures over north and central Alabama are in the 70s and 80s, but we are seeing a few 90s over the southern half of the state.

Tuesday should be a bit drier; the sky will be partly to mostly sunny with only isolated afternoon showers; the high will be in the low 90s.

WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY: Models suggest that there will be an increase in the number of showers and storms again on these three days. The remnants of Barry will transition to a non-tropical upper trough, and that feature will drift into the Deep South, enhancing the coverage of rain. Still, showers and storms will be scattered in nature, and rain distribution will be uneven. Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s with a mix of sun and clouds each day.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Saturday looks a bit unsettled; the sky will be occasionally cloudy with scattered to numerous showers and storms, especially during the afternoon and evening. Showers should thin out a bit Sunday as the air becomes slightly drier. The high will be in the mid to upper 80s Saturday, followed by low 90s Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: For now we will feature the standard summer forecast for most of the week — partly sunny, hot, humid days with scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be at or just over 90 degrees.

TROPICS: All is now quiet across the Atlantic basin, and tropical storm formation is not expected this week.

HEAT BREAK: Today is the third consecutive day temperatures have failed to reach 90 degrees in Birmingham. Prior to the weekend, the high was 90 or higher for 13 consecutive days.

ON THIS DATE IN 1901: The city of Marquette, Michigan, set its all-time record high temperature with a 108-degree reading.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

WEATHER BRAINS: You can listen to our weekly 90-minute show any time on your favorite podcast app. This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including the meteorologists at ABC 33/40.

CONNECT: You can find me on the major social networks:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Pinterest

Snapchat: spannwx

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.