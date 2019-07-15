James Spann: Tropical showers for Alabama again today

James Spann has the Alabama forecast for the beginning of the work week from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

ON THE MAPS: The remnant circulation of former Tropical Storm Barry is over Arkansas, and Alabama remains on the wet, east side of the system. Deep moisture remains in place, and we expect a number of tropical showers today.

Rain is falling early this morning over the northwest counties of the state, and showers and storms will increase during the afternoon and evening, when the air is most unstable. The highest coverage of rain will be over the western half of the state, but some places in east Alabama will see a good downpour this afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center has a marginal risk defined today for the northwest corner of the state because of the potential for a brief, isolated spin-up tornado, but the better chance of that will be west of our state.

The high today will be in the mid 80s over west Alabama and close to 90 for the eastern side of the state.

REST OF THE WEEK: Showers and storms should be fewer in number for most of the state on Tuesday; the highest coverage will be over northwest Alabama and the Tennessee Valley. Heat levels will creep back up, with highs in the low 90s for most communities. Then, for the rest of the week, we will mention scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms each day with a partly sunny sky and highs in the low 90s. Showers will be harder to find over the southern half of the state, where mid 90s are possible.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: More routine summer weather for the state — partly sunny, hot, humid days with random, scattered showers and storms, mostly between 1 and 9 p.m. There’s no way of knowing in advance exactly when and where they form. Highs will be at or just over 90 degrees, right at seasonal averages.

Showers and storms could be a little more numerous early next week as a surface front approaches, but fronts rarely push through our state in late July.

TROPICS: The remnant circulation of Barry is over Arkansas this morning; out in the Atlantic the weather is very quiet, and tropical storm formation is not expected this week.

HEAT BREAK: Temperatures have failed to reach 90 degrees in Birmingham for two consecutive days. Prior to the weekend, the high was 90 or higher for 13 consecutive days.

ON THIS DATE IN 1901: The city of Marquette, Michigan, set its all-time record high temperature with a 108-degree reading.

