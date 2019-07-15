On this day in Alabama history: Gov. Reuben Chapman was born

By Alabama NewsCenter Staff

Reuben Chapman was Alabama's governor from 1847-49 and served in the Alabama Senate and the U.S. Congress. During his governorship, Chapman worked to repair damage done to Alabama's economy by the collapse of the state bank and oversaw the exploration of the state's mineral resources. (From Encyclopedia of Alabama, courtesy of Alabama Department of Archives and History)

July 15, 1847

Reuben Chapman, Alabama’s 13th governor, was born in Virginia on this day. At the age of 25, he traveled to Huntsville, where his older brother lived, and Alabama became home for the rest of his life. Chapman entered politics in 1832 when he was elected to the state Senate. He later won election to the U.S. House, serving 15 years. Amid a severe economic downturn that produced sharp political differences, Chapman emerged as a compromise candidate and was elected governor in 1847. With continuing political turmoil in the state over the role of Alabama’s central bank, Chapman failed to win renomination at the Democratic convention of 1849. Except for a successful run for the Legislature in 1855, his political career was over. Chapman died in 1882 and is buried in Huntsville.

Read more at Encyclopedia of Alabama.

Gravesite of Gov. Reuben Chapman, 2004. (Graveaddiction, Findagrave.com)

For more on Alabama’s Bicentennial, visit Alabama 200.

