James Spann: Hot, humid day for Alabama with isolated afternoon showers

James Spann forecasts a drier day for much of Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

HEATING UP: Birmingham has remained below 90 degrees for three consecutive days, thanks to clouds from former Tropical Storm Barry. But there’s a good chance we rise into the low 90s today with a partly to mostly sunny sky. A few showers or storms are very possible this afternoon, but they should be isolated and mainly over the northwest counties of the state.

REST OF THE WEEK: The upper trough that is the “ghost of Barry” will drift in our direction, and that will give an increase in the number of showers and thunderstorms for north and central Alabama Wednesday through Friday. In summer, of course, rain distribution will be uneven because of the scattered nature of the showers, but most places stand a chance of seeing 1 inch or so on these three days. With a mix of sun and clouds we expect highs in the 86- to 90-degree range.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Not much change. The sun will be out at times, but scattered to numerous showers and storms are likely both days, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will range from 88 to 90 degrees. The chance of any one spot seeing rain both days is in the 50% to 60% range.

NEXT WEEK: An approaching surface front could enhance the chance of rain even more across the northern half of Alabama early next week, and the better coverage of showers and storms could very well shift down into south Alabama by midweek.

TROPICS: The Atlantic basin is quiet, and tropical storm formation is not expected this week.

ON THIS DATE IN 1979: The most damaging tornado in Wyoming history touched down three miles west-northwest of the Cheyenne airport. This strong tornado moved east or east-southeast across the northern part of Cheyenne, causing $22 million in damage and one fatality. In all, 140 houses and 17 trailers were destroyed and 325 other homes were damaged. Four C-130 aircraft and National Guard equipment sustained $12 million in damage. Municipal hangars and buildings sustained $10 million in losses.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

WEATHER BRAINS: You can listen to our weekly 90-minute show any time on your favorite podcast app. This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including the meteorologists at ABC 33/40.

CONNECT: You can find me on the major social networks:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Pinterest

Snapchat: spannwx

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.