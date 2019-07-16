James Spann: Ocean of humidity remains over Alabama

RADAR CHECK: A band of strong storms is over northwest Alabama this afternoon, lined up from near Muscle Shoals to Hamilton shortly after 3 p.m. The storms are producing gusty winds and heavy rain, and are moving only slowly to the east.

The rest of the state is mostly sunny with temperatures between 89 and 92. Showers and storms over northwest Alabama will fade away after sunset.

REST OF THE WEEK: The upper trough that represents the “ghost of Barry” will slowly drift eastward in coming days, and will bring an increase in the number of showers and storms to the northern half of Alabama Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. As usually is the case in summer, the storms will still be somewhat random and scattered, but most places will see a decent chance of a passing shower or storm during the afternoon and evening hours. Otherwise, expect a mix of sun and clouds each day with highs in the 88- to 92-degree range.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: An ocean of humidity will stay parked over Alabama, and we expect scattered showers and thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday, mostly between 1 and 9 p.m. The sun will be out at times, and highs will remain in the upper 80s and low 90s, right at seasonal levels for late July in Alabama.

NEXT WEEK: A surface front will approach Alabama from the north and could enhance the number of showers and thunderstorms early in the week.

TROPICS: The Atlantic basin is quiet, and tropical storm formation is not expected this week.

ON THIS DATE IN 1979: The most damaging tornado in Wyoming history touched down three miles west-northwest of the Cheyenne airport. This strong tornado moved east or east-southeast across the northern part of Cheyenne, causing $22 million in damage and one fatality. In all, 140 houses and 17 trailers were destroyed and 325 other homes were damaged. Four C-130 aircraft and National Guard equipment sustained $12 million in damage. Municipal hangars and buildings sustained $10 million in losses.

