City of Mobile, Alabama Power bring electric vehicle chargers to downtown

The city of Mobile and Alabama Power have partnered to bring the first residential electric vehicle (EV) charging stations to the downtown. Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson and Alabama Power Division Vice President Nick Sellers unveiled the charging stations at a news conference Monday.

“The addition of the EV charging stations ensures the city of Mobile is at the forefront of changes in energy and cleaner mobility,” Stimpson said. “Alabama Power continues to be a great partner for the city, and this investment only enhances amenities of our great downtown.”



Charging stations are in 11 locations across downtown: the Mobile Convention Center, Church Street parking lot, Cathedral Square, Bienville Square, Mardi Gras Park, the Mobile Federal Building, Staples Pake Building, old Gayfers building, Buick building, Mobile Cruise Terminal and One Saint Lewis Center. Each station can charge two vehicles at a time.

Residents and visitors who want to use the charging stations should download the Charge Point app on their smartphones and follow the directions.

“Electric vehicles are the future of transportation and the future is happening today,” Sellers said. “In addition to environmental benefits, electric vehicles are cheaper to fuel than traditional combustion engine vehicles and they require less maintenance. We are pleased to partner with the city to bring EV charging stations to downtown. This partnership represents a great example of innovation as we continue to build the future of energy.”

A Ford Fusion waits to be charged during an unveiling ceremony for newly installed electric vehicle charging stations Monday, July 15 in downtown Mobile. The project is a partnership between Alabama Power and the City of Mobile. (Mike Kittrell) A Ford Fusion waits to be charged during an unveiling ceremony for newly installed electric vehicle charging stations Monday, July 15 in downtown Mobile. The project is a partnership between Alabama Power and the City of Mobile. (Mike Kittrell) Mayor Sandy Stimpson, center, comments during an unveiling ceremony for newly installed electric vehicle charging stations Monday, July 15 in downtown Mobile. The project is a partnership between Alabama Power and the City of Mobile. Looking on are Nick Sellers, Alabama Power Mobile Division vice president, left, and Joe Snowden, Waterfront Coordinator with the City of Mobile. (Mike Kittrell) An unveiling ceremony for newly installed electric vehicle charging stations is held Monday, July 15 in downtown Mobile. The project is a partnership between Alabama Power and the City of Mobile. (Mike Kittrell) An unveiling ceremony for newly installed electric vehicle charging stations is held Monday, July 15 in downtown Mobile. The project is a partnership between Alabama Power and the City of Mobile. (Mike Kittrell) An unveiling ceremony for newly installed electric vehicle charging stations is held Monday, July 15 in downtown Mobile. The project is a partnership between Alabama Power and the City of Mobile. (Mike Kittrell)

By the end of 2018, a record 1 million electric cars were on U.S. highways. An Edison Electric Institute study projects that 18 million electric vehicles will be on highways by 2030. The projected increase is largely due to advancements in technology, faster charging times and the availability of affordable vehicle options.

To learn more about electric transportation, visit https://www.alabamapower.com/our-company/the-environment/electric-transportation.html.