On this day in Alabama history: Boaz Seminary opened

July 17, 1899

Snead State Community College followed a long and winding road to its current status as a comprehensive two-year college. In December 1898, the Alabama Conference of the Methodist Episcopal Church took control of a college preparatory high school in Boaz, and on July 17 the following year, opened as Boaz Seminary. In 1906, the school was renamed John H. Snead Seminary for a local businessman and trustee who had donated land and money to the school. The school became Snead Junior College and began classes in September 1935. Snead became part of the state system of junior colleges in 1967 and was renamed Snead State Junior College. By the 1980s, Snead began transitioning into a comprehensive community college with broader curriculum and in 1992 became known as Snead State Community College.

