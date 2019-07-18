Can’t Miss Alabama has your weekend planned with the sounds of the blues, jazz and other musical performances

Sing your favorite tunes at a variety of music festivals and shows.

W.C. Handy Music Festival

Honor the late W.C. Handy, the Father of the Blues, July 19-28. The musician and songwriter wrote “Memphis Blues” in 1912. The Florence native was inducted into the Alabama Jazz Hall of Fame in 1985 and the Alabama Music Hall of Fame in 1993. Thousands of people are expected to attend nearly 300 events and activities in the Florence-Muscle Shoals area. Nonmusical fun includes a 5K run, a Tri-State Bike Ride, kids’ activities, car and truck shows and more. Follow this link for the complete list of headliners. The event list is subject to change. Visit the website for updates or follow the event on Facebook.

Thousands of people are expected to attend nearly 300 events and activities in the Florence-Muscle Shoals area. (Mary Carton) Thousands of people are expected to attend nearly 300 events and activities in the Florence-Muscle Shoals area. (Mary Carton) Thousands of people are expected to attend nearly 300 events and activities in the Florence-Muscle Shoals area. (Mary Carton) Thousands of people are expected to attend nearly 300 events and activities in the Florence-Muscle Shoals area. (Mary Carton) Thousands of people are expected to attend nearly 300 events and activities in the Florence-Muscle Shoals area. (Mary Carton) Thousands of people are expected to attend nearly 300 events and activities in the Florence-Muscle Shoals area. (Mary Carton)

Hanceville Music Festival

The Hanceville Music Festival is Saturday, July 20, at 5 p.m. The headliners are The Natchez Trace Band and Another Hero. Lawn chairs and blankets are welcomed. Food trucks will be available. Admission is $5, with children 5 and younger admitted free. Alcohol purchases require a valid ID. Email [email protected] or call 256-352-9830 for more information. The festival will be at Veterans Memorial Park, 503 Park St. in Hanceville.

Bicentennial Day at Alabama State Parks

Alabama State Parks will celebrate 200 years of Alabama statehood on the 200th day of 2019 by declaring it Bicentennial Day at Alabama State Parks on Friday, July 19. Alabama’s state parks will offer free admission, free parking and a 20 percent discount on overnight accommodations. In addition to Alabama’s bicentennial, the state parks system is celebrating its 80th anniversary. Call 1-800-ALA-Park for more information.

Birmingham Barons

The Birmingham Barons will play the Tennessee Smokies July 18-21 and the Chattanooga Lookouts July 22-26 at Regions Field. Tickets are online. Follow this link for the complete list of giveaways and special events for each game night. The venue is at 1401 First Ave. South. For more information, call 205-988-3200 or email [email protected].

Theatre Tuscaloosa

When Sandy Olsen and Danny Zuko meet over the summer of 1959, they fall in love. After their summer romance, the pair unexpectedly find themselves attending the same high school. Find out if they will they be able to rekindle what was once shared in the popular musical “Grease” at the Theatre Tuscaloosa through Sunday, July 21. The musical is appropriate for ages 13 and up. Tickets are $24 for adults, $20 for seniors and members of the military and $16 for students and children. Special rates are available in advance for groups of 10 or more. The venue is at 9500 Old Greensboro Road, No. 135. For more details, call 205-391-2277.

Birmingham Zoo

Take a break from the hustle and bustle and relax at Zoo Fun Days July 20-21 and July 27-28. Attendees will see two new African elephants, beautiful lorikeets, a lion training, a sea lion show, animal demonstrations and more. Activities during Zoo Fun Days are weather dependent. The zoo is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and a discount of $5 will be taken off admission tickets.

Arlington Antebellum Home and Gardens

Get a taste of Arlington at Soul Food Saturdays on July 20-27 and Aug. 10, 17 and 31 from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. A DJ will entertain you with music as you enjoy a meal prepared by Chef Matthew Murphree. This week’s menu will feature blackened catfish, stewed okra and tomatoes and roasted potatoes. The meals are $10. For more information about the event, call 205-780-5656. Arlington is at 331 Cotton Ave. S.W.

Birmingham Legion FC

Enjoy a soccer match at the BBVA Field on the campus of the University of Alabama at Birmingham. Birmingham Legion will play the Atlanta United 2 Saturday, July 20, at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online. Gates to the Legion FC Plaza will open at 5:30 p.m. for an 80’s night theme. The venue is at 900 11th St. South.

A previous Birmingham Legion soccer match with No. 21 Zach Herivaux. (contributed) A previous Birmingham Legion soccer match with No. 3 Kyle Fisher. (contributed) A previous Birmingham Legion soccer match with No. 5 Mikey Lopez. (contributed)

Alabama Theatre

Moviegoers will enjoy a variety of classic hits through Sunday, Aug. 11, at the Alabama Theatre. See your favorite movie on the big screen, with everything from “Gone with the Wind” to “To Kill a Mockingbird” to “A Star is Born (1954)” to “The Wizard of Oz.” Admission is $9. View the complete schedule. Tickets are online.

Jazz in the Park

Jazz in the Park will feature Darryl Evan Jones and Adria Shahid Sunday, July 21, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Minor High School in Adamsville. Throughout the year, Jazz in the Park will be featured in a variety of community parks including Adamsville, Alabaster, Bessemer, Birmingham, Brent, Brighton, Fairfield, Helena, Hoover, Huntsville, Jasper, Lipscomb, Marion, Midfield, Prattville and Tuscaloosa, and will conclude on Sunday, Oct. 13, in Mountain Brook. Visit www.magiccitysmoothjazz.com or call 205-616-1735 for more information.

The Market at Pepper Place

Shipt and Les Dames d’Escoffier, Birmingham are offering weekly cooking demonstrations at The Market at Pepper Place through Oct. 5. Demonstrations from the Hot and Hot Fish Club are set for Saturday, July 20. View the 2019 schedule here. Pepper Place is a certified Alabama farmers market where you will find goods grown, raised and made in Alabama. Link to this page for questions and information. The venue is at 2829 Second Ave. South.

Thursday Night Live at The Pizitz

Enjoy music and food with Sarah Green Thursday, July 18, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at The Pizitz downtown. Performances are underway in the courtyard every Thursday until the end of summer. Get two hours of free parking on the corner of First Avenue North and 18th Street North. Call 205-214-9999 or follow the event on Facebook. The Pizitz is at 1821 Second Ave. North.

Red Mountain Theatre

The Red Mountain Theatre Company presents “Matilda” through Sunday, Aug. 4, at the Dorothy Jemison Day Theater. The Tony-Award-winning comedy tells the story of how a brilliant young girl with psychokinetic powers overcomes the challenges of her unkind parents and an evil principal. The performance has mild language and teen situations. Tickets for the sensory-friendly performance start at $20. The Dorothy Jemison Day Theater is at 800 19th St. North.

Oliver the Musical

The musical “Oliver” is July 19-Aug. 11 from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Mobile’s Playhouse-in-the Park. The musical is based on Charles Dickens’ novel “Oliver Twist.” Because Oliver was an orphan and never felt love, he fell into the hands of a group of boys who were trained pickpockets. Will Oliver stay enslaved in this life of crime or will he be able to escape? Showtimes are Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Visit www.playhouseinthepark.org or call 251-602-0630 for more information.

The musical is based on Charles Dickens’ novel “Oliver Twist.” (contributed) The musical is based on Charles Dickens’ novel “Oliver Twist.” (contributed)

Birmingham Botanical Gardens

See what’s blooming at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens. Beautiful crape myrtles, hostas, Southern magnolias, daylilies, hydrangeas and summer annuals are among the array of flowers. View the July flower gallery here. Admission is free. Follow this link for donations. The Garden Center is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The garden is at 2612 Lane Park Road.