Recipe: Bacon Ranch Potato Salad

Sometimes, simple things are the best. I think that’s the case with this Bacon Ranch Potato Salad. There are no crazy ingredients, no elaborate prep methods – just simple, delicious food. It’s the perfect complement to nearly any meal.

One thing to keep in mind with potato salad is to monitor the doneness of your potatoes carefully. They can go from perfect for potato salad to mashed potatoes quickly, so just keep an eye on them. If you do end up overcooking them a bit, there’s a tip in the recipe to help keep them together.

I remember when I was growing up as a kid, my mom would make potato salad and would leave a small bowl of it out just for me so I could eat it while it was still warm – that’s my favorite way to eat it. I love it cold, too, but have always preferred it while it’s still a little warm. Call me crazy. Y’all enjoy.

Bacon Ranch Potato Salad

Serves: 4 to 6

Ingredients

3 lbs. small red potatoes

salt

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1/2 cup sour cream

1 (1-ounce) packet ranch salad dressing mix

4 green onions thinly sliced

4 strips bacon cooked and crumbled (about 1/3 cup crumbled)

Instructions

Wash and cut potatoes into about 1-inch chunks.

Place the potatoes in a large pot with just enough water to cover them.

Add enough salt to make the water taste like ocean water.

Place over medium high heat.

Bring to a boil and reduce the heat to a simmer.

Cook about 15 minutes, or until the potatoes are tender when pierced with a knife, but not mushy.

Meanwhile, make the dressing by combining the mayonnaise, sour cream and ranch dressing mix.

Once the potatoes are cooked through, drain them well.

If you like your potato salad cold, spread the potatoes on a baking sheet and chill them in the refrigerator. (If you have cooked them too long, this also helps firm them up so that when you toss them with the dressing, they won’t all fall apart.)

Combine the potatoes, dressing, green onions and bacon in a large bowl and toss to coat. Serve immediately or refrigerate until served.

This recipe originally appeared on SouthernBite.com. For more great recipes, visit the website or check out “The Southern Bite Cookbook.”