Scott Martin: More storms for Alabama today; cold front invades to start the work week

We already have a good supply of Gulf moisture in place across Alabama, and with the formation of an upper low along the northwestern Florida Panhandle, that will slowly shift westward. It will be another day with scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms. Cells will barely move today as the steering currents move ever so slowly, so we could have the potential of some localized flash flooding in urban and other poor drainage areas. Some of these storms could also be strong with gusty winds, and we may even see a severe thunderstorm warning or two, but organized severe weather is not expected. Highs will top out in the mid-80s to the lower 90s. Look for the highest amount of activity between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., with activity diminishing rather quickly as we lose daylight, but a few lingering showers and storms may hang on for a few hours longer.

SUNDAY: The low along the coast will continue to move slowly west, and with ridging to our east we’ll have less coverage in afternoon storms. We’ll continue to have a chance of isolated to scattered, mainly afternoon showers and thunderstorms, with higher chances (up to 50%) coming north and west of the I-59 corridor. Afternoon highs will be in the mid-80s to the lower 90s from northwest to southeast. Again a few storms may be strong with gusty winds, but no organized severe weather is expected.

MONDAY: We’ll continue to have a chance of scattered showers and storms mainly during the afternoon, but a rare summertime cold front will move into the area late in the evening. This will bring more showers and thunderstorms through the overnight hours. Highs will be in the mid-80s to the lower 90s.

TUESDAY: The cold front will continue to work slowly southeast. While a few scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible north and west of the I-59 corridor early, much of the activity will be confined along and ahead of the front south and east of I-59. The front will push out of the area during the evening and rainfall will end behind the front. Highs will be in the lower 80s to near 90 degrees, with lows dipping into the lower 60s to right at 70 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: The front will stall out over south Alabama, which will keep the chance of a few isolated to scattered showers and storms in the forecast south of the I-85 corridor. The rest of the state should see a good bit of sunshine with a few clouds. Afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

THURSDAY: The front remains stationary, which will continue the risk of a few isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms for southeast Alabama, while the rest should stay dry. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

FRIDAY: A moist southerly flow will get re-established, bringing back a chance of isolated to scattered, mainly afternoon showers and thunderstorms to much of central Alabama, while many locations north of the I-59 corridor stay dry. Highs will be in the upper 80s to right at 90 degrees.

TROPICS: All remains quiet across the Atlantic Ocean, the Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico, and no new tropical cyclones are expected to develop within the next five days.

For more weather news and information from James Spann, Scott Martin and other members of the James Spann team, visit AlabamaWx.