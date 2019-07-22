On this day in Alabama history: Robert Aderholt was born in Haleyville

July 22, 1965

U.S. Rep. Robert Aderholt was born on this day in Haleyville to Mary Frances Brown and Bobby Ray Aderholt. Aderholt is the Republican congressional representative for the Fourth District in Alabama.He was elected in 1996, becoming the first Republican elected to this seat since 1964. He also has practiced as a private attorney, served as a municipal judge and acted as legal assistant for Alabama Gov. Fob James. Aderholt is an only child. His father served as a circuit judge in Alabama for 30 years while maintaining a position as part-time minister for their Baptist church. Aderholt graduated from Haleyville High School and Birmingham-Southern College.

