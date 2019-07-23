AIDS Alabama holding art auction with a real-time twist

AIDS Alabama does serious work, but the fundraisers this organization puts on tend to be lots of fun.

On the heels of April’s successful Dining Out for Life, when AIDS Alabama teamed up with restaurants like Bottega Café and Chez Lulu for a day of giving, AIDS Alabama presents its 3rd Annual Art Alive!

Art Alive! is set for 6-9 p.m. Saturday, July 27 at Canary Gallery (2201 Second Ave. N. in downtown Birmingham). Guests can watch eight local artists create original artwork – ranging from abstracts to more realistic pieces – during the event. These works will be available that evening through a silent auction.

Tickets are $50 each. There will be food from El Barrio, a friend to AIDS Alabama that also participated in Dining Out for Life; complimentary beer from Cahaba Brewing Company; and wine from International Wines & Craft Beer. Matthew Carroll Band will entertain the crowd.

The silent auction is an exciting focal point for this event, but people other than the winning bidders can go home with new art, too. Several previously completed works in the gallery will be available for purchase.

Art Alive! featured artists include:

“We are so grateful to our talented and extremely generous featured artists,” said Caroline Bundy, director of development for AIDS Alabama. “To have the opportunity to actually watch these artists as they create their work is a thrill, especially considering the different methods each uses to create their own individual piece. You don’t want to miss this fun and unique event!”

Fundraising like Art Alive! allows AIDS Alabama to devote more energy and resources statewide, helping those with HIV/AIDS live healthy, independent lives and working to prevent the spread of HIV.

There are more than 14,000 Alabamians living with HIV/AIDS, Bundy said, and, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Alabama ranks 11th in the nation for new HIV diagnoses.

Chris Davis will be one of the featured artists at AIDS Alabama Art Alive! (contributed) Jon Osborne (Jon of Art) will be one of the featured artists at AIDS Alabama Art Alive! (contributed) Artist Ana Lyle will be one of the featured artists at AIDS Alabama Art Alive! (contributed)

AIDS Alabama works to meet the needs of Alabama’s HIV-positive population, providing safe, affordable housing to low-income people living with HIV in Alabama. AIDS Alabama’s prevention education and outreach efforts provide free and confidential HIV screening, accurate HIV information and links to care across the state.

There have been many important medical advances that make HIV manageable as a chronic disease, Bundy said, but HIV rates in the South remain high and within epidemic proportions, making AIDS Alabama’s prevention, transportation, mental health and housing services more vital than ever.

For more information and to purchase tickets, go to www.aidsalabama.org.