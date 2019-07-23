Alabama Legacy Moment: Wilson Pickett

By Alabama NewsCenter Staff

Alabama Legacy Moment: Wilson Pickett
Wilson Pickett is in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. (APT)

Alabama Public Television is producing a series of videos titled “Alabama Legacy Moments” that offer a quick history of the people, places and stories that have defined Alabama. Done in conjunction with the ongoing bicentennial celebration of the state that concludes in December 2019, the short pieces should inspire you to learn more about the rich history of Alabama. “Alabama Legacy Moments”  are sponsored by the Alabama Bicentennial Commission and the Alabama Broadcasters Association.

This “Legacy Moment” is Wilson Pickett.

Alabama Legacy Moment: Wilson Pickett from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

