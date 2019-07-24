James Spann: Dry Alabama weather continues through Friday

BLUE SKY: For a change, the weather across Alabama today is not really hot (temperatures are in the low to mid 80s), not humid (the humidity at Birmingham was 32% at 3 p.m.) and not hazy (we are enjoying a cobalt blue sky). Tonight will bring another taste of fall; we project lows mostly in the 58- to 64-degree range early Thursday morning with a clear sky.

We won’t see much change Thursday and Friday. Look for mostly sunny days; fair, pleasant nights; and low humidity levels. Highs will be in the upper 80s, lows in the 60s. Any showers should be confined to the Gulf Coast, and even there they should be pretty widely scattered.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Saturday looks like another dry day for the northern two-thirds of the state, but we could see a few scattered showers over south Alabama. We will mention some risk of scattered showers statewide Sunday, but the odds of any one spot getting wet are only around 20%. Highs both days will be between 87 and 90 degrees with a good supply of sunshine.

NEXT WEEK: A few scattered showers are possible Monday, but we expect an increase in the number of scattered showers and thunderstorms Tuesday and Wednesday as an upper trough approaches.

TROPICS: The National Hurricane Center is now giving only a 10% chance of tropical depression or storm development in the northern Gulf of Mexico over the next five days near the stalled surface front (the one that brought the dry air to Alabama). The rest of the Atlantic basin is very quiet.

JULY CHILL: These were lows across Alabama this morning:

Valley Head — 55

Fort Payne — 56

Black Creek — 56

Scottsboro — 56

Cullman — 57

Hamilton — 57

Crossville — 57

Decatur — 58

Birmingham’s official low was 63, missing the record for July 24 by one degree. The record for today is 62, set in 1966.

ON THIS DATE IN 1930: An estimated F5 tornado tore through Montello, Veneto and Friuli in Italy. The tornado killed 23 people along its 50-mile path.

