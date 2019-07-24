James Spann: Lots of sun for Alabama, with lower humidity

James Spann has the midweek forecast for Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.
TOUCH OF FALL: Check out these temperatures at sunrise across Alabama:
- Fort Payne — 56
- Cullman — 57
- Black Creek — 57
- Decatur — 58
- Millport — 58
- Haleyville — 59
- Cottondale — 59
- Scottsboro –59
- Huntsville — 60
- Hueytown — 62
- Grayson Valley — 62
- Pell City — 63
- Gadsden — 63
- Bessemer — 64
- Demopolis — 64
- Anniston — 64
- Talladega — 65
As of 6 a.m., Birmingham’s lowest temperature so far was 63 degrees, within one degree of the record low for July 24 — 62, set in 1966.
Today will be a sunny day with low humidity; the high will be in the mid 80s for most places.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY: The northern two-thirds of the state will stay dry Thursday and Friday with sunny days and fair, pleasant nights. Highs will be in the upper 80s. A few scattered showers are possible over south Alabama Friday as moisture levels begin to rise.
THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: A shower or two could develop Saturday afternoon, but models continue to trend drier, and it looks like they will be widely spaced. Otherwise, look for a partly sunny sky with a high between 87 and 90. On Sunday, we are forecast a mix of sun and clouds with the potential for scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Sunday’s high will stay in the 87- to 90-degree range.
NEXT WEEK: For now it looks like the week will feature routine summer weather, although scattered showers and storms could increase Tuesday and Wednesday thanks an upper trough nearby.
TROPICS: There is a chance a weak area of low pressure could form along the stalled surface front in the northern Gulf of Mexico; the National Hurricane Center gives it a 20 percent chance of becoming a tropical depression or storm over the next five days. The rest of the Atlantic basin is very quiet.
ON THIS DATE IN 1930: An estimated F5 tornado tore through Montello, Veneto and Friuli in Italy. The tornado killed 23 people along its 50-mile path.
